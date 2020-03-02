Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Willis Howes. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas W Howes, 76, of Plainfield died suddenly on Feb 23 2020.



Born in Northampton, March 24, 1943, the son of Raphael and Isabelle (Allis) Howes of Swift River in Cummington. A lifelong resident of the hilltowns, he attended local schools before graduating from Stockbridge School of Agriculture and UMass (1966) with degrees in Animal Science.



He next joined the Peace Corps and spent three years working in Honduras. His time working with the people there and getting to know their culture and language lead to his lifelong love of telenovelas. After leaving the Peace Corps he returned to Swift River and took up the family craft of maple sugaring. During the off season he delivered mail in Cummington and Plainfield. He soon discovered he liked the art of house painting. He loved the freedom of working when he wanted to and not taking direction from anyone. He was a well-known house painter in the hilltowns until ill health forced his reluctant retirement three years ago.



He was an avid book collector and reader, and had an extensive and varied book collection. He loved being outdoors and always had a big vegetable garden and could be seen picking buckets of stones from the garden in the spring. He enjoyed cutting firewood and using it to heat his home. He was involved in the Cummington Fair for many years. He was a thoughtful and hardworking man.



He leaves his wife of 37 years, the former Betsey (Heath) Miller, a son Marc Howes (Stephanie) of Hanover NH, a daughter Kathryn Howes Das (Van) of Plainfield, a step-son Charles Miller (Laura) and step-grandson Oliver of Springfield VA. Also a sister, Betsy Barrows (Ken) of Huntington, nieces Diane Fiejdasz (Paul) of Feeding Hills, and Linda Loerch (Darcy) of Seabrook TX, and Aunt Eva Howes (Lincoln) of Cummington and numerous cousins.



Calling hours will be Saturday, March 7 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton, MA.



Donations may be made to the Town of Plainfield, Shaw Memorial Library, in his name.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close