Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Ann Madsen. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole Ann Pearson Madsen, 39, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2019 after a brief, sudden illness. She leaves behind her husband of 12 years, Christopher Madsen, their two beautiful children, Sophie and Jocoy Madsen, her parents Susan and David Pearson, her sisters Amy Pearson Lanka and Greta Pearson, as well as her mother and father-in-law Linda and Dave Madsen, brothers-in-law Greg and Carlos Madsen, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



Nicole grew up in Thompson, CT and was a 1998 graduate of Tourtellotte Memorial High School where she ran track, played soccer and softball and made many lifelong friends.



Nicole lived in Florida in the Fort Myers area for 7 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and worked as Property Manager of the Cypress Legends Complex in Fort Myers. While in Ft. Myers, Nicole and Chris were married in 2007 and started their beautiful family with the birth of their daughter Sophie in 2011 on their 4 year wedding anniversary. Nicole and her husband Chris moved to Easthampton, MA in 2012 to raise their family. She worked with a wonderful team at Slainte in Holyoke, MA.



Nicole was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was fun, smart, determined and beautiful inside and out. She loved music and concerts, driving, traveling and sports, including the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. Nicole's greatest joys were spending time with family and friends and watching her children grow. She loved her two children, Sophie and Jocoy with all of her heart. They both encompass so many wonderful traits of Nicole: her loving and loyal heart, sense of humor, her intelligence and beauty, and her enjoyment of life, fun and family.



Nicole was so special to so many people on many different levels. Whether she was known to you as Nicole, Coley, Pearson, Mom, or Mommy, she has touched all of our hearts, left us a lifetime of memories, and will never ever be forgotten.



Plans for a memorial service are to be announced.

Nicole Ann Pearson Madsen, 39, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2019 after a brief, sudden illness. She leaves behind her husband of 12 years, Christopher Madsen, their two beautiful children, Sophie and Jocoy Madsen, her parents Susan and David Pearson, her sisters Amy Pearson Lanka and Greta Pearson, as well as her mother and father-in-law Linda and Dave Madsen, brothers-in-law Greg and Carlos Madsen, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.Nicole grew up in Thompson, CT and was a 1998 graduate of Tourtellotte Memorial High School where she ran track, played soccer and softball and made many lifelong friends.Nicole lived in Florida in the Fort Myers area for 7 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and worked as Property Manager of the Cypress Legends Complex in Fort Myers. While in Ft. Myers, Nicole and Chris were married in 2007 and started their beautiful family with the birth of their daughter Sophie in 2011 on their 4 year wedding anniversary. Nicole and her husband Chris moved to Easthampton, MA in 2012 to raise their family. She worked with a wonderful team at Slainte in Holyoke, MA.Nicole was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She was fun, smart, determined and beautiful inside and out. She loved music and concerts, driving, traveling and sports, including the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. Nicole's greatest joys were spending time with family and friends and watching her children grow. She loved her two children, Sophie and Jocoy with all of her heart. They both encompass so many wonderful traits of Nicole: her loving and loyal heart, sense of humor, her intelligence and beauty, and her enjoyment of life, fun and family.Nicole was so special to so many people on many different levels. Whether she was known to you as Nicole, Coley, Pearson, Mom, or Mommy, she has touched all of our hearts, left us a lifetime of memories, and will never ever be forgotten.Plans for a memorial service are to be announced. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close