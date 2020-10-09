1/1
Nicomedes A. "Nick" Obmaces
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicomedes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicomedes "Nick" A. Obmaces age 54 formerly of Easthampton passed away on September 22, 2020 from an acute illness. He had an AS in Nursing and at the time of his death worked at The Center For Extended Care at Amherst where he worked in their Covid ward. Born in the Philippines, raised on Long Island, he moved to Northampton in the mid 1980's then settled in Easthampton for the remainder of his life. He loved traveling, skiing, softball, and golfing and played in local golf tournaments to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project and other charitable organizations. He was quick with a joke, the first to get you a drink at the bar, and always up for a crazy adventure. Those who were lucky enough to know him knew they had a friend for life.

He is survived by his parents, Nicanor and Estelita, of Richmond, TX, his siblings Paul, Gloria, and Claire and their families and his step daughter Chelsea and grandson Remi.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Diabetes Association. A memorial service will be held in the Spring, date and location to follow.

Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved