Nicomedes "Nick" A. Obmaces age 54 formerly of Easthampton passed away on September 22, 2020 from an acute illness. He had an AS in Nursing and at the time of his death worked at The Center For Extended Care at Amherst where he worked in their Covid ward. Born in the Philippines, raised on Long Island, he moved to Northampton in the mid 1980's then settled in Easthampton for the remainder of his life. He loved traveling, skiing, softball, and golfing and played in local golf tournaments to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project
and other charitable organizations. He was quick with a joke, the first to get you a drink at the bar, and always up for a crazy adventure. Those who were lucky enough to know him knew they had a friend for life.
He is survived by his parents, Nicanor and Estelita, of Richmond, TX, his siblings Paul, Gloria, and Claire and their families and his step daughter Chelsea and grandson Remi.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the American Diabetes Association
. A memorial service will be held in the Spring, date and location to follow.
Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton has been entrusted with his arrangements.