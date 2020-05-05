Nina Compagnon, thirteen year resident of Shutesbury, passed away February 23, 2020 after enduring 25 years of Parkinson's disease. Born January 8th, 1955 to Michele and Lucette Compagnon, both of whom pre-decease her, she is survived by her devoted husband, Gary Hirshfield, and their children, Colette Viadero and Richard Hirshfield, along with four grandchildren; Julianne, Emmy, Wyatt, and Elliott. She also leaves two brothers, Alan and Marc Compagnon and their families, her aunt, Colette, and her family.



Nina grew up in Lynnfield, MA, completed her undergraduate education at Simmons College, and went on to receive her MSW from Smith College. After moving from Massachusetts to Colorado, she worked as a social worker in the Jefferson County Public School system, and later as a research assistant at the University of Colorado Health Science Center. During her time in Colorado Nina was an avid skier, a skilled tennis player, and climbed 3 14,000 foot mountains.



In 2003 Nina and family moved back to Massachusetts where she became well known to many for her art. While she dappled in many, many forms throughout her life she found her heart in felting. She surrounded herself, and those she loved with beautiful creations. From small felted animals, baby blankets for all her grandchildren, and scarves galore, to most recently a wedding dress. She was part of a group of felters known as the Fiberistas, and shared her heart, and passion with fellow artists. Nina will be remembered for her selflessness, compassion, generosity, and dedication to her family. A celebration of life will be planned for late summer.



