Nina Samantha Kuter was born on September 3, 1991 and passed away on July 25th, 2019. Her family is devastated at the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Nina lived her life with caution and yet at full speed all at once. She was quiet but loud, loving and gentle, artistic and funny. Nina was adopted from Chile by her parents Geoff Kuter and Erika Laquer and their oldest daughter Amy Radgowski with the most open and loving arms. They were overjoyed to complete the family they dreamed of their entire lives. Nina was the last piece to a puzzle long awaited.



In her youngest years Nina lived in West Hartford, Connecticut and then in North Andover, Massachusetts. She got the most out of her childhood and consistently shared her infectious laugh. Nina loved to build, play, and be silly. She had a smile that would inevitably bring out yours. As a child, she often asked to be taken to the nearest playground and loved being active outdoors. When she moved to Northampton, MA Nina found her favorite home. She began to build invaluable friendships that will last forever. She attended the Smith College Campus School, JFK Middle School, and Northampton High School.



More than anything, Nina loved to create. She even showed an early interest in technology when she was a preschooler, so it was no surprise that her creativity combined with technology to bring about her true love - photography. Before graduating from Northampton High School in 2009, Nina made the early decision to follow her gifted photographic eye and pursue her dream at the Hallmark Institute of Photography. She flourished at school in Turners Falls, MA. Her family has always been impressed by her images and truly loves her work. Nina established herself as a photography owner and enjoyed being her own boss. She had an eye for imagery and an ear for music. Wherever Nina went, music always went with her. Her family will miss grooving with her to good tunes and then laughing until our stomachs hurt.



Nina cherished going on vacations to the beach with her family every summer in New Hampshire and on Cape Cod. She treasured visiting family in Pennsylvania, California, and Colorado. Whether she was snowboarding down the Berkshire Mountains, taking pictures as she ventured up Pikes Peak, or surfing the waves on the beach, Nina's search for adventure and thirst for fulfillment was always met in her travels.



Nina leaves behind her parents Geoff Kuter and Erika Laquer, her sister Amy Radgowski and her brother-in-law Dennis Radgowski, her nephew Brady, her cat Ellie and countless family members and close friends who will continue to love her unconditionally. We will all hold you in our hearts and carry your memory with us for eternity.



A celebration of Nina's life will be held by family at a later date. Nina loved her family pets and rescued all of her cats. You may honor Nina's memory by making a contribution in her name to Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307.



Nina battled addiction and it shatters our world that she lost. Nina would have wanted her story to help others. Contributions may also be made in Nina's memory to the Northampton Recovery Center, 2 Gleason Plaza, Northampton, MA 01060-3962. In this insurmountable grief, her family finds consolation in knowing she is free. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

