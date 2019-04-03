Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma Harry Bagnall, of West Point, MS and a long-time Holyoke resident, died March 23, 2019, at age 102. She was born November 12, 1916, in Ilion, NY, to Howard and Georgia Harry.



She graduated from Holyoke High School in 1934, attended Mass. State Ag. College (now the University of Massachusetts Amherst) for a year, and then took a two-year secretarial course at Baypath Institute in Springfield, MA, completing the course in 1937.



After graduation, she worked at the Farmers' Exchange Co-op in West Springfield, MA, then moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for the Signal Corps, for Ohio Senator Stephen M. Young, and for the Department of Agriculture. She resigned in August 1943 to marry Ensign (later Lieutenant) Everett Edward "Pete" Bagnall, a Navy pilot, who was also a 1932 graduate of Holyoke High School. Mr. Bagnall joined Pratt and Whitney as a field representative in 1947.



The Bagnalls had three children: Norene (1945), married to Joe Roberts, of Goshen, MA; Laird (1947), married to Dew White, of Columbus, MS; and Jeannemarie (1955), deceased 1985, who was married to Miguel Guerra, of Athol, MA, when she died. The Bagnall family lived in many places on the east coast as Pratt and Whitney assignments required, and returned to Holyoke, MA in 1958, where Pete died in 1963. Norma was a Holyoke resident until 2017, when she moved to Dugan Nursing Home in West Point, MS.



She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Georgene Zimmerman (married to Lee Zimmerman, now deceased) of Greenfield, MA, and predeceased by brothers Richard Harry (married to Arlene Sabo of Goshen, MA); and Donald Harry (married to Dorothy Stimson of Williamsburg, MA). When Pete died in 1963, Norma was working in the accounting department of the Holyoke Water Power Company. Later she worked at Holyoke Savings Bank, where she became the institution's Public Relations Officer, serving in that capacity until her retirement in 1985.



Norma became an avid traveler. She started by going to Hawaii with her mother-in-law in the mid-1960s, then to Puerto Rico in 1972, and later to Panama, Switzerland, China, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Japan, Greece, and Spain. She was a good student her whole life. She studied oil painting in the 1950s and did many fine compositions. She got her real estate license after Pete died. She took courses at Holyoke Community College, where she always earned straight A's.



She spent several years as a member of a creative writing group in Holyoke, and recently took a drawing class in Mississippi.



Norma's community activities were legion, and she left behind a host of friends in Massachusetts when she moved to Mississippi. For over 20 years she was secretary of the Holyoke Salvation Army's advisory committee. For over 30 years she visited nursing homes and called on seniors.



She chaired a number of Holyoke High Class of 1934 reunions. She was active in the American Cancer Society, and spent over a decade on the Advisory Board of the Loomis Retirement Community in Holyoke. She was active in the Visiting Nurses' Association and the Quota Club of professional women in Holyoke, was on the Advisory Board of the Holyoke Council on Aging, and a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Holyoke.



Norma lived a long, full life, and took joy in it. She will be missed. Gifts in her memory can be sent to the First Baptist Church, 1976 Northampton Street, Holyoke MA 01040.

