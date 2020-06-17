Norma C. Gosselin
Norma C. Gosselin, 71, passed away at Care One in Northampton on June 10, 2020. She was born in Springfield on October 17, 1948 to the late Normand R. and Lucille F. Gosselin. She worked at Sunbridge Nursing Home in the laundry department for serval years and Tube Products prior to that. Some of her many passions were spending time with family and friends plus she enjoyed sewing and knitting.

She is predeceased by her loving daughter Rose Gosselin and her former husband Edward Gosselin.

She is survived by her son Tommy Russell of Easthampton her sister Suzanne Scott and her husband Dennis from Turner Falls. Her brothers, Roger Gosselin of South Deerfield, Roy Gosselin and his wife Diane of Villages FL and Gary Gosselin of Easthampton. She also leaves her grandchildren Aaliyha, Aiden and Ashley along with her half-sisters Michelle Krause and her husband Jay of North Carolina and Suzette Beem and her husband Stephan of Chicopee. She will be missed by her several nieces and nephews. She was buried at Brookside Cemetery beside her beloved daughter.

The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with her cremation and service.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
