Norma E. (Marlow) Landry, 92, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a short illness. Her husband of 27 years, Robert P. Landry, died in 1975.



She leaves 2 daughters, Pamela R. Landry of Webster who was her care giver for many years, and Karla Mathieson of Morgantown, West Virginia; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 lifelong friends, Susanna Walz and Ed Procon, both of Easthampton.



She was born on July 1, 1927 in Worcester, the only child of Bruno and Alma K. (Neubauer) Marlow and lived in Easthampton most of her life, spending her summers at her home on Webster Lake for over 50 years. She graduated from Easthampton High School in 1944 and from Northampton Commercial College in 1946. She earned an Associate Degree in Elementary Education from Holyoke Community College in 1976.



Mrs. Landry worked for the Easthampton Public School System. She was a kindergarten aide and then secretary to the principal at the Maple Street School, retiring as the secretary to the superintendent in 1993.



Norma was a member of the



Services will be held privately. Donations in her name may be made to The Pascommuck Conservation Trust, PO Box 806, Easthampton, MA 01027 or a donor could plant a perennial in her memory. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 E. Main Street, Webster.



