Norma Kieszek, 92, of Easthampton, MA passed away on August 9, 2020 at Mont Marie Rehab & Health Care Center after suffering from Covid19-related complications. She enjoyed spending time with her family, doing jigsaw puzzles, and watching PGA golf. She was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins and never missed an opportunity to cheer on her team.



Norma was pre-deceased by her husband Stanley Kieszek. She is survived by her three daughters Jill Wright of Granby CT; Wendy Porter of Canton, CT; and Lynne Thoma and her husband Dennis of Easthampton, MA; her grandchildren Ryan Thoma of Boston, MA, Kyle Thoma and Kaitlyn Thoma both of Easthampton, MA; and her sister Martha Silva of Easthampton, MA.



A graveside memorial service will be held on November 27, 2020 at St Brigid Cemetery in Easthampton at a time to be determined.



Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton has been entrusted with arrangements.



