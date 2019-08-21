Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Kellogg. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean (Fitts) Kellogg of Northampton, MA and formerly of Rockport, MA passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, her 97th birthday. Her daughters, Amy and Elizabeth, were by her side while Kathryn and Cynthia were there in spirit. Norma was born in 1922 in Northampton, MA to Katherine (Garvey) and C. Norman Fitts. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1940 and received her BA from Smith College in 1944.



Norma met her future husband, Roger P. Kellogg, freshman year of high school. At first glance, he knew she was the one for him. Following graduation from Smith, she traveled across country by train to marry Roger, at that time a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in El Paso, TX. While he served in Europe during WWII, Norma supported the war effort by working in Washington, DC as a cryptanalytic codebreaker, working on Japanese communications. She later worked as an elementary school teacher in CT, RI, and PA. Moving back to Northampton in 1952, the following years were devoted to raising a family of five children and community involvement. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts of America, was president of the PTA, and an active member and officer of the Hampshire County Smith Club and the Smith College Class of 1944. Re-entering the work-force she joined the staff of Smith Alumnae Association in 1970 where she became director of the Alumnae Fund. She was recognized as a consummate fundraiser for more than 20 years. She took great joy in the many lifelong friendships formed during those years. Norma recently achieved a very special goal of attending her 75th reunion at Smith. Her four daughters were so proud to join her with her fellow classmates and families.



She and Roger retired to Rockport, MA, moving into her father's oceanside home which he had converted into a residence from a granite factory in the 1940's. They enjoyed new friends, took pleasure in music, books, and the sight and sounds of the ocean outside their door. The entire Kellogg family has many happy memories from childhood to present.



Norma was a voracious reader her entire life. Wherever she lived book clubs were one of her most treasured activities. These included The Fortnightly, Smith Club North Shore, and Book Buzz.



Norma is survived by her four daughters: Kathryn (Nicholas) Flynn of Northampton; Cynthia (Donna Marie Robinson) of Encinitas, CA; Amy (Leo) Chausse of Canton, MA; Elizabeth Derouin of Enfield, CT. She also leaves seven cherished grandchildren: Regan Flynn (Chris Koelbl), Caitlin Flynn, Justin Chausse, Elizabeth Chausse, Colin Derouin (Anne Parker), Tyler Derouin, and Kyle Derouin. She also leaves behind her adored great-grandson, Christian Koelbl. She was pre-deceased by her beloved son, H. Clifton Kellogg II in 1967; her beloved husband, Roger, of 71 years and her son-in-law, RJ Derouin in 2016.



Norma's legacy will live on in her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandson as she was an inspiration to all of us and such an influence on the family. As we read books, play board games, tap our feet to jazz, or listen to the cadence of the sea, we will remember all she meant to us with laughter and love.



The family is so grateful for all the ongoing care and commitment from the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living, her caregivers in Rockport, and the compassion of Hospice of Franklin County.



Calling hours will be held at Czelusniak Funeral Home, 173 North St., Northampton, MA on Saturday August 24 from 11AM-1PM. A private family burial will be at a later date.



Donations in Norma's memory may be made to H. Clifton Kellogg II Memorial Book Fund at Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton, MA 01060.

