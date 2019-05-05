Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman L. Yell. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman L. Yell 92, of Easthampton passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Easthampton, November 7, 1926. He lived his entire life in Easthampton besides living in Upstate, N.Y. for a time as a child. Ultimately returning to Easthampton. He worked for many places, Savage Arms Company, Hampden Specialty ,retiring from National Felt Company in 1988. Norman also served as an Easthampton Auxiliary Police Officer.



Norman was a hard worker, and did whatever he needed to do for his family, making many sacrifices. He was a proud WW2 Navy Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 224.He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton with a strong faith in God.



In the 1980's he found a hobby in the Citizen Band radio world, going to many "coffee breaks" throughout the area, making many friends along the way, fittingly with the CB handle "Guardian Angel".



Although family was spread throughout the area, he loved, and missed them all. Dad really was the backbone of the family, persevere through many trials and tribulations, never giving up. Norman was a firm believer to forgive. He quite often said, "What's in the past, is in the past, forgive and forget. You can't change the past, but you can grow from it". A lot of people could benefit from that mindset. Norman was a better man for doing just that.



He was predeceased by a brother Ernest, and sister, Bertha, who passed as children. He was also predeceased by his mother, Yvonne Yell (Lamere) and his father, Horace Yell, and a wife Claire Laprade Yell. He is survived by his beloved wife Elaine I. Yell (Roth): his children, Richard D. Yell and wife Denise of Proctor, VT, Darlene M. Rivard of Easthampton, Patrick M. Yell and his wife Rosemary of Franklin, MA, Sherman A. Yell of Easthampton, Robert F. Yell of Manchester, NH, Gordon N. Yell of Easthampton and Warren V. Yell who cared for him to the very end.



He's also Pepe', survived by 21 grandchildren, Richard Yell, Jr, Sandra, Brian, Christina, Dennise, Richard (DJ), Joshua, Emma, Robert, Steven, Amy, Sarah, Susan, Bobby, Tanya, Nicholas, Sara, Ryan, Crystal, Dakota, and 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He will be truly missed by all. Rest easy dad, pepe', brother neighbor and friend He was a strong willed man, a man of integrity, faith, loyalty, dignity and courage right to the end.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday May 8,2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of the Valley Church, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery with Military Honors. Visiting hours will be Tuesday at Mitchell Funeral Home, from 4-6pm all of Easthampton. In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to American Legion Post 224, Pleasant Street, Easthampton.





Norman L. Yell 92, of Easthampton passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Easthampton, November 7, 1926. He lived his entire life in Easthampton besides living in Upstate, N.Y. for a time as a child. Ultimately returning to Easthampton. He worked for many places, Savage Arms Company, Hampden Specialty ,retiring from National Felt Company in 1988. Norman also served as an Easthampton Auxiliary Police Officer.Norman was a hard worker, and did whatever he needed to do for his family, making many sacrifices. He was a proud WW2 Navy Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 224.He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton with a strong faith in God.In the 1980's he found a hobby in the Citizen Band radio world, going to many "coffee breaks" throughout the area, making many friends along the way, fittingly with the CB handle "Guardian Angel".Although family was spread throughout the area, he loved, and missed them all. Dad really was the backbone of the family, persevere through many trials and tribulations, never giving up. Norman was a firm believer to forgive. He quite often said, "What's in the past, is in the past, forgive and forget. You can't change the past, but you can grow from it". A lot of people could benefit from that mindset. Norman was a better man for doing just that.He was predeceased by a brother Ernest, and sister, Bertha, who passed as children. He was also predeceased by his mother, Yvonne Yell (Lamere) and his father, Horace Yell, and a wife Claire Laprade Yell. He is survived by his beloved wife Elaine I. Yell (Roth): his children, Richard D. Yell and wife Denise of Proctor, VT, Darlene M. Rivard of Easthampton, Patrick M. Yell and his wife Rosemary of Franklin, MA, Sherman A. Yell of Easthampton, Robert F. Yell of Manchester, NH, Gordon N. Yell of Easthampton and Warren V. Yell who cared for him to the very end.He's also Pepe', survived by 21 grandchildren, Richard Yell, Jr, Sandra, Brian, Christina, Dennise, Richard (DJ), Joshua, Emma, Robert, Steven, Amy, Sarah, Susan, Bobby, Tanya, Nicholas, Sara, Ryan, Crystal, Dakota, and 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He will be truly missed by all. Rest easy dad, pepe', brother neighbor and friend He was a strong willed man, a man of integrity, faith, loyalty, dignity and courage right to the end.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday May 8,2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of the Valley Church, followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery with Military Honors. Visiting hours will be Tuesday at Mitchell Funeral Home, from 4-6pm all of Easthampton. In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to American Legion Post 224, Pleasant Street, Easthampton. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close