Norman "Norm" Wilber Jr., 79, of Leeds, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Keene, New Hampshire on October 26, 1939 to the late Norman and Gertrude (Murphy) Wilber Sr.



Norm had joined the Army National Guard in 1957, and later went on to start his own business in the autobody field. Since 1959, he owned and operated Norm's Autobody with shops located in communities that included S. Hadley, Westfield, Easthampton and, most recently, Hadley. He was very well known all over the valley for the precise and exceptional work he did on his customers' cars. He flourished for many years before retiring in 2012.



Norm loved riding his Harley Davidson in the summer and his snowmobile in the winter. He would ride all over New England with his family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 236 in Haydenville, and a member of the Burgy Bullets Snowmobile Club as well as the Hilltown Snowmobile Club in Ashfield.



Norm leaves behind his partner and best friend of 38 years, Diane Marko of Leeds, his children, Norman Wilber III of Readsboro, VT, DebraJean Trottier and her husband Allan of Clarksburg, MA, and Tina Wilber and her fiancée Jim Greene of Whitingham, VT; his sister, Pamela Cosby and her husband Thomas of Roslindale, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Norm will forever and lovingly be remembered by Diane's children, Janine Kozlakowski of Leeds, Joanne Wallace and her husband Jason of Gill, and Teresa Houle and her fiancé Jason Wozniak of Hatfield.



Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother Clayton.



There will be a calling hour from 11AM - 12 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton, concluding with Military Honors. A celebration of Norm's life will follow at the Young Men's Club in Hadley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit





