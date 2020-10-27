Nyleen Hammar Dorais, 94, died on Oct. 22, 2020, in Leeds, Mass. Born Nyleen Gladys Hammar on July 16, 1928, in Concord N.H. to Ernest and Loretta Hammar, she graduated from Concord High School in 1946. In 1950, she was voted Carnival Queen at the Concord Ski Festival. She married John Guy Dorais in December 1951. They lived in Metuchen, N.J., for 20 years before moving to Orange, Conn., where they lived for 34 years before moving to assisted living in Leeds. John predeceased Nyleen by only five days.
Nyleen is survived by her children, John (Brenda), Susan (Michael), Andrea (Mike), Greg (Nancy) and Joseph (Stacy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen, Christopher, Andrew, Allison, Meryl, Loretta, Ethan, and Shana along with her great-granddaughters, Michela and Miranda, and her sister, Faith Levesque. Nyleen was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Selma Jameson, Arnold, and Ernesta Dorais.
First and foremost, Nyleen was a mother. She loved her children (and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren) deeply and protectively. She also enjoyed making a comfortable home for her family and was a great cook, inspiring two of her children to pursue careers in the kitchen. She loved large family meals using her china and good silver. As her children grew up and became independent, she began taking classes in writing and pottery, also becoming an avid reader. She finally got her driver's license in her 40s. She worked for Bambergers, Parkway Supplies, and then for Rutgers University in Alumni Records, where she retired in 1985.
In addition to her love of her family, Nyleen was an animal lover, welcoming multiple cats and dogs that her children claimed to find on the way home from school. She also enjoyed travel, joining her husband on business trips throughout the U.S. and to Japan and China. When her husband brought her to Russia for volunteer work in in mid-90's, she taught English as a Second Language.
As her mobility became limited due to rheumatoid arthritis, Nyleen particularly enjoyed sitting on her back porch taking in the sights and sounds of nature. She enjoyed cards and board games, playing a daily game of Scrabble with her husband until after her 90th birthday. They both won around half the time, by the way.
A visitation will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton, MA. on Friday, October 30th from 1-2:30PM with a joint memorial service with her husband to follow at 2:30 p.m. Both Nyleen and John's ashes will be interred in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, N.H. In lieu of flowers, the family suggestions a donation to the Audubon Society, National Park Foundation, or the Arthritis Foundation
