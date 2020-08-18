Orene J. (Melcher) Berg, 82, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the Elaine Center of Hadley. Born July 16, 1938 to Oscar and Elizabeth (Nichols) Melcher, Orene grew up in Wilton, Maine and graduated from Wilton Academy and Husson College. She worked for many years as a secretary in the Plant Pathology Department at UMass. Married in 1958, Orene was predeceased by her loving husband, Elmer Berg Jr. after 50 years of marriage. She was a wonderful mother to her three children and always welcoming to their friends with homemade treats and meals. She loved staying in touch with family and friends in Maine. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their games and events. She especially loved her great-granddaughter. She leaves her son, Gary (Jean), daughter, Tammy Coe (Randy), and son, Steve (Donna), all of Hadley. Eight grandchildren, Amanda Berg (partner Jeff Hubbard), Lisa West (Cody), Ashley McKechnie, Rhett Cadenhead, Stuart and Marie Murphy, Erik and Paul Berg, and great-granddaughter, Logan West. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at Elaine Center for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our mother, especially during this unusual time of COVID. Thank you to Hospice for mom's care at the end. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made on Orene's behalf to the American Diabetes Association. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The Douglass Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial guestbook @ www.douglassfuneral.com