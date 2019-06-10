Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Pierre Phaneuf Aldenville Funeral Chapel 13 Dale St Chicopee , MA 01020 (413)-532-9806 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela "PJ" (Hogan) O'Connell Pelletier, 68, of Chicopee, was called into the Arms of her Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019. She passed into Eternal Life at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield surrounded by the care and comfort of her loving family. She was born in the Florence section of Northampton on November 16, 1950, a beloved daughter of the late Thomas F. Hogan and Patricia (Graves) Hogan Olander. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1969 and returned to school to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1999 and her Master's Degree in 2004, both from UMASS Amherst. She was a teacher at Holyoke High, Dean Vocational and Cathedral High Schools. She was a communicant of Sainte Rose de Lima Church in Chicopee and a member of the Women of the Holy Spirit and several other prayer groups in the area. She leaves her loving husband of 18 years, Ralph B. Pelletier. She also leaves her three loving children, Michael B. O'Connell and his wife, Bethany, Sean P. O'Connell and Maggie M. O'Connell; her loving step-son, Brian G. Pelletier and his wife, Michelle; her eight cherished grandchildren; her dear sister, Patricia "Patti" A. O'Connell, her brother, Thomas "Greg" Hogan; and her dear friends and family. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her beloved step-father, Robert F. Olander; and her dear sisters, Lynell Hogan and Jill Hogan. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 beginning at the St. Pierre - Phaneuf Aldenville Chapels, (413-532-9806), 13 Dale Street, Chicopee, MA 01020 (funeral home will open at 9 a.m.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sainte Rose de Lima Church, 600 Grattan Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. Her Burial will be private. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the Mass. The parking lot and main entrance are located in the rear of the funeral home at 20 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her memory to the Children's Miracle Network at Baystate Medical Center, 280 Chestnut Street, Springfield, MA 01199 or to Sainte Rose de Lima Church, 15 Chapel Street, Chicopee, MA 01020. For more details, please visit:



www.stpierrephaneuf.com

