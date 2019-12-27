Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jean Crawford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPENCER: Pamela Jean Crawford, 59, died suddenly, Monday, Dec. 23rd. in St. Vincent Hospital,Worcester after being stricken ill at home.



She was born on August 7, 1960 to James Herbert Graham and Helena Daniels Graham in Easthampton, MA. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John H. Crawford, Jr., her children, Jacqueline K. Crawford-Ross and her husband John Thomas Ross, Amy B. Crawford and fiancé Isaac A. Alves, and James Colin Crawford and significant other Jennie L. Votta. Pamela was lucky enough to have met her grandson, Kennedy T. Ross, who lovingly called her "Meme."



Pamela co-owned a successful real estate brokerage, RE/MAX Professional Associates, with business partner, Lorraine Herbert. They had the wonderful opportunity to lead over 100 agents to become one of the top producing brokerages in all of New England. In addition to operating 5 top RE/MAX franchises, Pam was a well respected community leader for Worcester County and beyond.



Pam loved life with all her heart. All she wanted to do was be with her family and help families across Massachusetts find a place to call home. She also supported the Second Chance Animal Shelter and had a special affinity for cats and dogs.



Pam's funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr.,Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd, Ext, Charlton. Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family is creating the Pamela Crawford Foundation to support local animal shelters and families in need. Please direct donations to 65 East Charlton Rd. Spencer, MA 01562.



www.morinfuneralhomes.com

SPENCER: Pamela Jean Crawford, 59, died suddenly, Monday, Dec. 23rd. in St. Vincent Hospital,Worcester after being stricken ill at home.She was born on August 7, 1960 to James Herbert Graham and Helena Daniels Graham in Easthampton, MA. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John H. Crawford, Jr., her children, Jacqueline K. Crawford-Ross and her husband John Thomas Ross, Amy B. Crawford and fiancé Isaac A. Alves, and James Colin Crawford and significant other Jennie L. Votta. Pamela was lucky enough to have met her grandson, Kennedy T. Ross, who lovingly called her "Meme."Pamela co-owned a successful real estate brokerage, RE/MAX Professional Associates, with business partner, Lorraine Herbert. They had the wonderful opportunity to lead over 100 agents to become one of the top producing brokerages in all of New England. In addition to operating 5 top RE/MAX franchises, Pam was a well respected community leader for Worcester County and beyond.Pam loved life with all her heart. All she wanted to do was be with her family and help families across Massachusetts find a place to call home. She also supported the Second Chance Animal Shelter and had a special affinity for cats and dogs.Pam's funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr.,Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd, Ext, Charlton. Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family is creating the Pamela Crawford Foundation to support local animal shelters and families in need. Please direct donations to 65 East Charlton Rd. Spencer, MA 01562. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close