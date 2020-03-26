Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Susan "Sue" Gilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Susan "Sue" Gilman of Hatfield, MA passed away on March 24, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved wife of William J. Gilman of 40 years. Cherished mother of Lori K. Parmet of Ashland, MA, and of Mark R. Gilman who preceded his mother in death in 2017. Grandmother to Jacob P. Gilman and Chloe K. Gilman of Whately, MA and of George X. Parmet of Ashland, MA. She is also survived by her son-in-law Chad A. Parmet of Ashland, MA and her loving sisters, Kathy J. Podmayer (Russ Podmayer) of Winthrop, WA; Karen A. Polhemus of Branford, CT and Deborah L. Tom (Wilton Tom) of Kirkland, WA. Sue will always be remembered fondly by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



Sue was born in Norwich, CT on October 24, 1957, daughter of the late Nancy H. and Robert W. Polhemus. She spent most of her life as a resident of Hatfield, MA, and graduated from Smith Academy in 1975. Sue raised her two children and was very active in the community and with the First Congregational Church of Hatfield.



Sue graduated with her bachelor's degree from Westfield State University in Accounting, and then completed her master's degree in Accounting and Taxation from American International College in Springfield, MA. Following that, she earned her Certified Public Accountant license. She worked with several accounting firms in the Springfield area, and in 2011 she started a private accounting firm which she continued until 2018. From 1995-2000, Sue owned Cousin's Market in Amherst.



The family is grateful for the support of the community in Hatfield and all of Sue's friends near and far with whom she created wonderful memories with over the years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the First Congregational Church of Hatfield, United Church of Christ, 41 Main St - Hatfield, MA 01038.

Pamela Susan "Sue" Gilman of Hatfield, MA passed away on March 24, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved wife of William J. Gilman of 40 years. Cherished mother of Lori K. Parmet of Ashland, MA, and of Mark R. Gilman who preceded his mother in death in 2017. Grandmother to Jacob P. Gilman and Chloe K. Gilman of Whately, MA and of George X. Parmet of Ashland, MA. She is also survived by her son-in-law Chad A. Parmet of Ashland, MA and her loving sisters, Kathy J. Podmayer (Russ Podmayer) of Winthrop, WA; Karen A. Polhemus of Branford, CT and Deborah L. Tom (Wilton Tom) of Kirkland, WA. Sue will always be remembered fondly by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.Sue was born in Norwich, CT on October 24, 1957, daughter of the late Nancy H. and Robert W. Polhemus. She spent most of her life as a resident of Hatfield, MA, and graduated from Smith Academy in 1975. Sue raised her two children and was very active in the community and with the First Congregational Church of Hatfield.Sue graduated with her bachelor's degree from Westfield State University in Accounting, and then completed her master's degree in Accounting and Taxation from American International College in Springfield, MA. Following that, she earned her Certified Public Accountant license. She worked with several accounting firms in the Springfield area, and in 2011 she started a private accounting firm which she continued until 2018. From 1995-2000, Sue owned Cousin's Market in Amherst.The family is grateful for the support of the community in Hatfield and all of Sue's friends near and far with whom she created wonderful memories with over the years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the First Congregational Church of Hatfield, United Church of Christ, 41 Main St - Hatfield, MA 01038. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close