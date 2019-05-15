Patricia A. Cote, 85, of Colonial Avenue passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Northampton and was the daughter of the late Henry and Irene (Menton) Gulow.
She had retired as a custodian from Smith College.
Patricia was married to the late Joseph Cote who passed away in 2018. She leaves her son Jim Cote and his wife Cindy of Enfield, CT, her daughters Karen Bishop and her husband Jim of Easthampton and Maureen Lavallee also of Easthampton, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in her memory may be made to the VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01060.
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 15, 2019