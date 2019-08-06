Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Ocicki. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Most Holy Redeemer Church Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Ocicki (Walas), 66 of Hadley, Mass. Passed away suddenly on Sunday July 28, 2019 with her loving children at her side at Mass General Hospital in Boston.



Patricia or "Pat" as most knew her was born the oldest of three children to the late Stanley and Genevieve Walas. As a child Pat moved all over the country due to her father's job as a naval officer before finally settling in Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Granby High School and soon after graduating was a certified hair dresser, which she loved doing. She also became a mother to two sons.



Later on in life Pat got a job at the Amherst School department as a school bus driver and also became a mother again, this time to a girl. Pat loved driving her bus and cared deeply for the students she transported. Sadly however, Pat did have some bad times in her life, like her multiple bouts with cancer. But that never hindered her from her passions. She was stubborn and a fighter with a heart of gold, especially when it came to her family.



Pat leaves behind her loving daughter Mandy Lynn Ocicki, her son Stephen Walas, and her granddaughters Lidia Healy and Emma Walas.



Pat was loved by all who she met. She would always be the one to help someone in need and would always be there as a mother, a friend, or just someone to talk to. She will be sorely missed by all.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10am at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley with burial to follow at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley.



