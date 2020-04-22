Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia E. (Labbee) Boom Boom Cady left this world on her own terms and in her own way after a long battle with cancer on April 8, 2020 in Southampton, MA. Born to the late Henry S. and Eloise M. (Tinkham) Labbee in Hatfield, MA. She attended the Little Red School and Hatfield, Northampton School for Girls and Nursing college in Bangor ME. She married Robert E. Cady (predeceased) and had 3 children, Danny, Donna (Rick) and Dennis. Three grandchildren Richie, Jodi and Keri and one great grandson Konner. She also leaves her cousin Paul (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews along with others that lovingly called her mom. She also leaves behind someone special in her heart Bill Sheppard.She was a ground breaker in the early '70's becoming Hatfield's first female police officer, a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout leader. She was an avid horse rider and had the best green thumb with her flowers and loved living by the water after having wintered for many years with her parents in Florida. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's, the Hatfield Fife and Drum Corp, The Hatfield Historical Society serving as President then a board member. Pat implemented the Hatfield Fall Festival. She was currently a member of the [email protected] Chorus for 12 years where she traveled the world, met new people and learned the cultures of many countries. She retired from UMass Amherst as a hearings clerk.The family would like to thank Bob Bednarz for his wonderful care and visitation, Dr. Debra Smith with Mass General Oncology, Andree Leblanc-Ross with Cooley Dickinson VNA Hospice for making her comfortable.The burial was held privately at the W. Hatfield Cemetery. Pat has requested a memorial to be in the Spring of 2021 where we can all plant flowers in her memory.Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Connection Northampton, MA, Hampshire VNA Hospice and the [email protected] Chorus Attn: Bob Cilman. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020

