Service Information Norris Funeral Services - Martinsville 1500 Kings Mountain Road Martinsville , VA 24115 (276)-638-2778 Memorial service 11:00 AM Forest Hills Presbyterian Church





Patricia C. (Sniado) Wardzala, 82, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Northampton, MA on April 5, 1937 to the late John Sniado and Lettyna Szefczyk. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Wardzala, and her brother John Sniado.Mrs. Wardzala attended Smith College, Westfield State College and the University of Massachusetts, ultimately earning her Masters in Education. She was employed as a teacher in Massachusetts for 10 years during which she mainly taught 8th grade before moving to Martinsville, Virginia. In Martinsville, she taught many students as a part-time Latin teacher at Martinsville High School and she also served as a substitute teacher in the Martinsville school system.She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Kelley; daughter, Karen and her husband, James E. Callaway; grandson, James A. Callaway, and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Wardzala was an active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years and served several terms as an elder, on the session, and on other various committees. She volunteered for the Volunteer Emergency Families for Children and also the Angle Tree program through Prison Fellowship. She was a long-time member of Forest Park Country Club and participated in the Ladies Gold Association and was also a member of Chatmoss Country Club. She loved knitting and crocheting, reading, music and participating in water aerobics at the Martinsville YMCA.A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church at 11am on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 275 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, VA 24112.Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Wardzala family.Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

