Patricia D. "Patti" Leaf, age 63, passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 in Amherst, MA where she has lived for the last four years. She was born in Vancouver, WA on March 1, 1957 to parents Carl and Doris Wastradowski. Patti was a 1975 graduate of Hudson's Bay Highschool in Vancouver, WA.

Patti was married to Gary Leaf for forty-one years and raised two wonderful sons, Michael and Christopher. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Jane, and is survived by her husband and sons, her daughters-in-law, Fajer and Alexandra, and her siblings Carol, Bill, Louise, and Lynn.

Prior to Amherst she has also lived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Midland and Lewisville, Texas. Despite health issues controlling much of her life, she was full of brightness and loved to travel, swim and bake. She was also very attached to her Labrador dogs. Please visit www.beersandstory.com to sign the online guest book.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beers & Story Funeral Home
646 Newton Street
South Hadley, MA 01075
(413) 533-4400
