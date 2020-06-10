Patricia Bonny (Stanavage) Frey, 64, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Patricia was born on March 17, 1956 in Manchester, CT to Robert and Evelyn (Griffin) Stanavage. Patricia was a loving and supportive wife. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, Charles Frey, who she married on January 4th 1978. She even won a dance contest while seven months pregnant with their first child. They made a home for their four children on Lilly Street in Florence. Her love and devotion for her family overflowed to the people around her, as she was even nick-named the "Kool-Aid mom" by the neighborhood kids. No matter who you were, you were always welcome in her home for Kool-Aid and snacks.



She worked as a manager and sales representative for Cumberland Farms, where she made many connections with the people in her community and brightened her customers' days.



Patricia loved attending school and earned her Associates degree from Greenfield Community College. She was an avid reader, often listening to a book on tape and reading a different book at the same time. Patricia was always keeping busy with activities she loved like dancing, biking, swimming, knitting, and crafting.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 42 years Charles Frey. Her children: Jessica Sutton and her husband Andy of Oshkosh, WI, Jillian Frey of Florence, Jonathan Frey of Florence, and step-son Jason Frey and his wife Rebecka of Justin, TX. She was the grandmother of Shelby and Cierra Frey, William and Lilliana Sutton, and Charlie Frey. She is also survived by her brother Robert Stanavage and his wife Lucy of Florence, her half siblings: Sheila, Stephanie, Holly, Anita, Mary Jean, Dwight, Jimmy and David, and her brother and sister in-law Earl and Janice Frey of Easthampton, as well as her niece, Emily King, her husband Michael, and their two children Bennett and Thompson King.



Patricia was a loving and understanding daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, friend, and grandmother. She had a heart of gold, always going above and beyond for those close to her.



The family wishes that memorial contributions in Patricia's memory be given to Lilly Library. Please make checks payable to "Friends of Lilly Library" and in the memo write "In Memory of Patricia Frey". Mail to 19 Meadow Street in Florence, MA 01062.



All services for Patricia will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



