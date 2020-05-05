Patricia Jenks
On Saturday May 2, Patricia L. Jenks passed away after a lengthy illness. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1972. She had a ten year career with Shawmut Bank and went on to provide accounting services to a local auto repair business. She retired in 2009 to care for her ailing mother. She is survived by a sister, Nancy Hankinson of Rhode Island, two brothers, Alan Jenks (Nancy) of Wisconsin, Philip Jenks (Kellie) of S. Deerfield, Ma, along with several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's' Association or any charity of your choosing.

Obituary and memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
