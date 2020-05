On Saturday May 2, Patricia L. Jenks passed away after a lengthy illness. She graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1972. She had a ten year career with Shawmut Bank and went on to provide accounting services to a local auto repair business. She retired in 2009 to care for her ailing mother. She is survived by a sister, Nancy Hankinson of Rhode Island, two brothers, Alan Jenks (Nancy) of Wisconsin, Philip Jenks (Kellie) of S. Deerfield, Ma, along with several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's' Association or any charity of your choosing.Obituary and memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com