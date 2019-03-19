Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Luchini. View Sign

Patricia A. Luchini, 66, of Florence, died February 24, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, with her loving husband, John, at her side.



In addition to John Luchini, her husband of 42 years, Patti is survived by her sisters Jane Kelley of Beverly Hills, Florida, and Kathy Gustavis of Jacksonville, Florida, her brother, Michael T. Kennedy of Southwick, Massachusetts, and several nieces and nephews.



Patti was born Patricia Ann Kennedy on May 11, 1952. She and John were childhood friends before their marriage in 1976. They lived briefly in Hatfield before purchasing a home down the street from where she had been raised. Patti worked for nearly 50 years at the Daily Hampshire Gazette, a dedicated employee who was always ready with a smile and a story for her fellow staff. Her cheerful demeanor and strong work ethic, despite increasing health issues, were an inspiration to everyone at her workplace.



Patti's passions included perusing local flea markets and knitting-at which she excelled. Her generosity led her to teach her craft, as well as to produce hundreds of soft caps for newborns and cancer patients. For years, the Gazette's annual raffle to support the Sydney F. Smith Toy Fund benefited from Patti's original creations, including intricately patterned socks. In good weather, she could often be found knitting on her back porch, with birds as background music.



Patti was raised in a large, welcoming family, and she carried on that tradition by organizing gatherings for a meal, celebration or adventure. She was fond of picnics, especially at Florida parks and beaches and the Quabbin Reservoir. More locally, she loved to sit with John at Look Park, birdwatching and people-watching. As her mobility decreased, her zest for life did not. She will be long remembered and cherished by all who knew her.



Patti's family would like to personally thank Dr. Teresa Klich-Nowak, Cooley Dickinson Medical Group Rheumatology, for her medical knowledge and compassionate care for Patti over the last decade.



A visitation will be held at Ahearn's Funeral Home, on Saturday, March 23, between 10:00 a.m. and noon. Private burial will be later this year, at St. Mary's Cemetery.

