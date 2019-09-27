Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Foley. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia M. Foley (Kapelewski) passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Patricia grew up in Easthampton and attended Immaculate Conception school and graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1956. She received her x-ray technician certificate from Cooley Dickinson Hospital in 1957. On November 28, 1957 she married James P. Foley of Northampton (also an alum of St. Michael's High School). Pat worked for many years in the Easthampton Public School system as a kindergarten aide. The family moved to South Amherst in 1971 where Jim owned and operated John's Mini Mart. Pat worked as a receptionist/office manager for National Evaluations Systems of Amherst and Hadley from 1988 until her retirement in 2016.



Patricia is predeceased by her parents: Joseph and Irene (Brodeurs) Kapelewski; sister Irene Warwzyniak and husband of 54 years Jim (aka Winkie). She is survived by two daughters Mary Foley of Adams and Tricia Bachand and her husband Paul of Belchertown; three grandchildren: Brian and his wife Samantha of Belchertown, Chelsea and her husband Nathan Loomis of Poultney, VT and Dylan Bachand of Palmer. She also leaves behind her two great-grandchildren Bailey and Brayden Bachand of Belchertown. Pat leaves many much-loved nieces and nephews and cherishes the recent good times they shared together.



Pat enjoyed learning something new each day and meeting new people. She was an avid horseracing fan and followed the sports' racing sheets religiously. Her and her husband traveled the states to see the many race tracks (and do a little betting). Throughout the years Pat also crocheted beautiful doilies and blankets, but proudly her biggest labor of love was crocheting her daughter's wedding dress. Pat loved spending time with family, friends, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom all of which brought her immense joy and happiness. One of the biggest highlights of her life was "living long enough" to read a scripture at her granddaughter Chelsea's wedding in July 2018.



Patricia was a breast and ovarian cancer survivor. She never complained about her health and always had a great attitude. Whatever hand she was dealt in this life she handled with great strength, grace and determination. She enjoyed living alone and independently. Pat was a wonderful friend to all who knew her and will be missed by her sister-in-law Kathleen Kowalski of Northampton. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Pat at the convenience of the family.



If you would like to honor Patricia's life, please make a donation to Shivering Shamrocks, 4 East Walnut Street, Belchertown. For years Pat generously supported the Springfield Shriner's Childrens' Hospital and of her daughter's annual plunge into the Connecticut River to raise money for the kids.



The daughters of Patricia Foley would like to say a very special thank you to family friend Patty Courtney and the Amherst Fire and Police Departments.



