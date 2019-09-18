Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia May Potter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia May "Patti" Potter, 61, loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, with family at her bedside.



Patti was born October 24, 1957 to Robert and Margaret Hamelin of Easthampton, Massachusetts. She lived her entire childhood in Easthampton and graduated from Easthampton High School in June 1975.



In early 1976, she joined her future husband Mike in Wichita Falls, Texas where they were married on April 28, 1976 and traveled for 21 years on behalf of the US Air Force to different states and countries, including Mississippi, Florida, Utah, Germany, and finally in Texas.



Along the way, they raised two wonderful sons, Jason and Matthew, and then were blessed with the birth of their grandson Gavin. She was also a working Mom and held a variety of jobs as they moved from station to station, eventually joining Civil Service in 1993 at Brooks Air Force Base, Texas. After transferring to Lackland AFB, Texas, she rose to the rank of GS-9 and was considered an expert in her field by co-workers and management, near and far. Patti loved her work and embraced every day with a zeal much admired by her colleagues.



She loved to travel, especially in Europe, and planned many family vacations and day trips. She especially loved her so-called Gavin days and cared for a multitude of pets over the years. She was most fond of Nikki, her beautiful Keeshond. Patti was a loving, determined woman with an infectious smile and a compassionate spirit.



She is survived by her husband Mike, her son Jase and his partner Pam, her son Matt and his wife Shruti, her grandsons Anthony Rugg and Gavin Potter, her parents Bob and Maggie Hamelin, her sister Sandy Roy, her nieces Autumn and Cassie, and many other uncles, aunts, and cousins.



Visitation by invitation is on September 20, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home in San Antonio.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Patti's name to the or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

