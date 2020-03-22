Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Boyle) O'Donovan. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Boyle) O'Donovan, 81, of Florence, MA passed away Sunday March 15th at Linda Manor Extended Care surrounded by family. She was born in Northampton on January 5, 1939 to the late Michael and Esther Boyle. She was a graduate of Northampton High School and studied at both Holyoke Community College and the University of Massachusetts. She was also a graduate of the Massachusetts Police Academy and was very proud to have been the only female graduate in her class.



She began her law enforcement career at UMass and the Hampshire County Sheriff's Dept. which culminated in 20 years as a campus police officer at Smith College before her retirement.



She is survived by her son, Vincent Boyle, and his wife, Jill, of Odessa, FL; her daughter, Jamie Morrow, and her husband, Will, of Fairplay, CO; her daughter, Patti Mosley of Los Angeles, CA; Son-in-law, Jim Dawson of Chesterfield, MA; her step-children, Peter and Dana Geis of "the hamptons"; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves her sisters, Gail Waterman, Northampton, MA and Kathleen Belunas, Montague, MA as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Besides her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, Michael "Jimmy" Boyle; her husbands, Peter Sienkiewicz, Harold Geis, and James O'Donovan; her daughters, Autumn Mary Boyle-Dawson, Angela Mary (infant child), and step-daughter, Krista Geis.



Patricia always had a hot pot of coffee, a warm meal and even a bed for anyone in need. Her generous spirit and hospitality made her "MOM" or "GRANDMA" to all who crossed her threshold.



In addition to her devotion to her family and friends, Paticia was a woman of deep Catholic faith. She was a congregant of Annunciation church in Florence and the Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Northampton. She was an ordained member of the Dominican Laity in both Holyoke MA and Ocala FL. While residing in Ocala, she participated in the Dominican prison ministry working with young women inmates.



Due to the current public health crisis, a very small family funeral was held on March 18th. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date yet to be determined. It will be announced so her family can connect with all who were touched by Pat's love. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Linda Manor for the compassionate and loving care given to Pat. Ahearn's Funeral Home of Northampton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Donations in Pat's memory can be made to the .

