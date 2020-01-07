Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA WALSH. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church King St. Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Julie (Halligan) Walsh died peacefully at her home in Northampton, MA on January 7th with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.



Born in 1928 in the Bronx, NY to Joseph and Mary Rose Halligan, Pat and her seven siblings grew up in a devout Catholic home. In time, an older brother became a Maryknoll priest, her younger brother was ordained a Jesuit and 3 of her sisters joined the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. After graduating from Mount Saint Vincent College, Pat soon married Andrew Thomas Walsh, himself a seminarian at the time they met. Andy's obvious affection for Pat prompted a career change, and the two were married in 1952. They spent their early years as residents of Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida as Andy's service in the FBI required. In 1962, Pat, Andy and their then-six children relocated to Quincy, MA, Andy's birthplace and the location of his family's restaurant which Andy then led until his retirement. With two more children added to the brood in the early Quincy years, Pat had her hands full with child-rearing for much of the next several decades. In those years, Pat thoroughly enjoyed a good swim, a big hot fudge sundae and an astonishingly clean home! When Andy retired, they relocated to the Lathrop Community in Northampton, MA in part to be closer to several of their children. Pat loved the community she found in Northampton and especially at Lathrop and at her parish, Sacred Heart.



She is survived by Andy, seven of her eight children, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and her brother John Halligan, S.J. As Pat's health declined in recent years, she was aided by several caregivers, none more caring or capable or loving than Alison Sinkler. On behalf of Pat, her family extends its warmest gratitude to all.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. in Northampton, MA at 1:00PM. Father John Halligan will be the celebrant with Father Francis Reilly concelebrating.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lenity Project, Inc., 11824 Thomas Ave., Falls Church, VA 22066. Please specify the donation is given to support the Working Families for Change Project.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020

