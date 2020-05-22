PATRICIA ZIEGLER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann (Stackow) Ziegler died on May 15, 2020 at Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden at the age of 77.

Patricia was born on September 15, 1942 in Northampton to the late John and Mary (Bridgman) Stackow. She worked as a housekeeper in multiple nursing home facilities throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Patricia is survived by her son Carl Ziegler of Florence, son Daniel Ziegler and his wife Ruth Braman and their daughter Genevieve Mae Ziegler of Ashfield, brother Robert Stackow and his family and sister Bonnie Kelloge and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ziegler and her brother John Stackow.

A memorial service will be announced for Patricia at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved