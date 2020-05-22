Patricia Ann (Stackow) Ziegler died on May 15, 2020 at Vero Health and Rehab of Hampden at the age of 77.
Patricia was born on September 15, 1942 in Northampton to the late John and Mary (Bridgman) Stackow. She worked as a housekeeper in multiple nursing home facilities throughout the Pioneer Valley.
Patricia is survived by her son Carl Ziegler of Florence, son Daniel Ziegler and his wife Ruth Braman and their daughter Genevieve Mae Ziegler of Ashfield, brother Robert Stackow and his family and sister Bonnie Kelloge and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ziegler and her brother John Stackow.
A memorial service will be announced for Patricia at a later date. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 22, 2020.