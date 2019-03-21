Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Cronin. View Sign

Patrick Cronin, born on Saint Patrick's Day 1944 in Northampton, died peacefully on December 23, 2018. He was a lifelong native of Northampton and graduated from Saint Michael's High School. He was very active in local politics, once running for city clerk. Patrick served for many years as a bank manager for Pioneer Bank.



Patrick was a true Irishman. He was a member of the Northampton Saint Patrick's Association and traveled to Ireland with his mother twice to visit family. His parents, Dennis and Bridget "Bridie" (Moran) Cronin, emigrated from Ireland in the 1930's.



Patrick was preceded in death by his sister Sheila Vitalis and brothers John and Dennis. He leaves his brother James of Florence and many nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



Donations may be made in Patrick's memory to a charity of your choice.


