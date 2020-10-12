Patrick J. Curran, 61, died on October 9, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Patrick was born in Syracuse, NY on January 11, 1959 to William J. and Marcia A. (Coffey) Curran. He received his bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport, and later an MS in Social work from UConn, with an honorary degree from the School of Hard Knocks.



In his youth, Pat worked in many restaurants, and eventually, to his great pride, he opened and managed Gordie's restaurant in Lincoln, NH. There, with his faithful canine companion Lou by his side, he built a great business and nurtured lifelong friendships.



Eventually, he outgrew the hospitality industry and realized his natural role as a social worker and crisis clinician. Patrick put his full heart into counseling. He was a highly-skilled clinician, helping countless people navigate their most difficult times. A keen observer of human nature, his strong core of common sense and integrity, combined with genuine empathy, made him a uniquely qualified and trusted therapist. Even after leaving the profession, he remained a compassionate and selfless source of comfort to all those around him.



Patrick's most recent, and final, career endeavor, was Kennedy Healthcare, a company dedicated to global nurse recruiting. It was a tough go getting started, but he persisted and persevered. Working tirelessly, he was able to bring scores of talented nurses from around the world to work in nursing homes and hospitals desperate for highly skilled nurses. Pat handled every stage of every case personally, guiding these RNs and their families through the complex credentialing and visa procedures, to start new lives in America. To these lucky people, Patrick was beloved.



Pat was dedicated to physical fitness, and was a regular at the NAC gym. He loved reading, politics, philosophy, cooking (he was an amazing chef), scuba diving, helping his clients, sharing a beer or a nice red wine with friends, and making people laugh. He was outrageously funny. More than anything else, Patrick loved his family.



Patrick is survived by his mother Marcia Curran of Rochester, NY; siblings Joseph Curran and his wife Karen of Northampton, Bill Curran and his wife Carolyn of Rochester, Mary Curran Hall and Toby of Rochester, and Tom Curran and Lani of Seattle, as well as his girlfriend, Amor, and her lovely daughter Jazzy. He was an uncle to 10 nieces and nephews who he absolutely adored. Patrick was preceded in death by his father William Curran, and his beloved dog, Lou.



Pat had a good and satisfying life, but it was too soon to lose this brilliant, beautiful, sensitive, wonderful man, and he will be profoundly missed by many.



Services for Patrick will be private and held at the convenience of the family. We are hoping, when we are freed from the COVID restrictions, to have a party to celebrate Patrick's life next spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Biden Victory Fund (or Jo Jorgenson, if you please). CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



