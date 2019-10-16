Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK J. GAUGHAN. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral 9:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Grace Church 11 School Street Hatfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Gaughan, 75, of Hatfield, MA passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born in Holyoke on June 23, 1944, lived his childhood in Northampton and his married life in Hatfield. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Michael's in Northampton.



Patrick was the son of Patrick and Mary (Molly) Gaughan. Patrick's mother and father passed soon after he was born. He was then adopted and raised by his sister and her husband Margaret (Peg) and Kenneth Bixby, both of whom predeceased Patrick.



Patrick was pre-deceased in 2012 by the love of his life, wife Susan who he has missed deeply. He is survived by his son Stephen Gaughan of Hatfield; a daughter Kerry (Gaughan) Flaherty and her husband Robert Jr. of Hatfield; grandsons Joshuah McGee and Aidan Gaughan, both of Hatfield; granddaughter Shannon Flaherty of Hatfield. A second granddaughter, Emily Dushane, predeceased Patrick in 2016. Patrick is also survived by his sister Patricia (Bixby) Donovan and her husband Robert and their children Jeanne and Jim from Springfield, MA ; his brother Dr. John Bixby and wife Michelle and their children Michael, Elyse, Adam, Christian all of Oakhurst, NJ. He also leaves many great-nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved deeply.



Patrick was a teacher for over 45 years, starting at Holyoke Catholic and spent the rest of his career working for the City of Springfield, mainly at Commerce High School, as a business and accounting teacher. He loved teaching and all of his students. He was also involved with the teachers' union and their contract negotiations. He thoroughly enjoyed the debating of and final settlements of contracts and getting the best for his coworkers.



Patrick was very involved with Hatfield town politics. He started his service to the town in 1992 on the School Committee for over 6 years. He was then elected to the Select Board for 9 years. He was also a member on many other committees, including Cable Advisory, School Building, Emergency Management Planning, Pioneer Valley Planning, Capital Improvement Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals.



A funeral will be held from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 173 North Street in Northampton, on Friday October 18 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 11 School Street in Hatfield, at 10 AM and burial at Main Street Cemetery in Hatfield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 17 from 4-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to Hatfield Fire Fighters Association, PO Box 218, Hatfield, MA 01038 or Hatfield Ambulance Fund, 59 Main Street, Hatfield, MA 01038.

