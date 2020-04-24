Patrick Vanhoutte, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, died on April 20, 2020 at the age of 50.



Patrick was born in Belgium on September 16, 1969 to the late Rogier and Maureen Vanhoutte. He grew up in Amherst, graduating from Amherst High School in the Class of 1987. He worked in hotel management for many years. He enjoyed going to the beach, gardening and had a passion for traveling.



Patrick leaves his loving husband of 29 years Marcus Strout of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother- and sister-in-law Kendall and Alison Vanhoutte of Palm Coast, FL; nephews and niece Tyler, Cody and Samantha; father-in-law Dale Strout of Springfield. He also leaves two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to the at .

