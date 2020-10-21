1/
Patty A. Richardson
Patty A. Richardson, 61, passed quietly at home after a lengthy battle with cancer on OCT. 18th, 2020. She was born June 27th, 1959 in Morrisville, Vermont, daughter of Douglas Richardson and Rose (Touchette) Richardson. She attended high school in Springfield and then worked for Dielectrics Inc. in Chicopee for 34 years. She lived with her life partner William D. Lamb and her many dogs in Chicopee, MA. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her son, Corey D. Richardson of Charlotte, N. Carolina and her sister Donna M. Richardson of Springfield, as well as many loving cousins and friends. Per her wishes, she will not be having any visitation or memorial services. Those wishing to remember Pat in a special way may make a donation to any of our local animal rescue/shelters. Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with her cremation. www.HampshireCremation.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
