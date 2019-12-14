Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Fleury. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul A. Fleury, 65, passed away December 12, 2019. He was born in Holyoke on April 14, 1954 to Wilfred and Patricia (Clark) Fleury. Paul previously worked in maintenance for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. He proudly served his country as an airman in the United States Air Force. Paul enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Giants. Every Friday, Paul and his friends played rounds of golf at the Chicopee Country Club for many years. Paul's favorite place to be was "the camp" in Florida, MA. Paul loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Paul in 2011. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Brenda and Susan Fleury, sister, Karen Halliday, and brothers, Peter, Michael and Wilfred Fleury, jr. He also leaves behind five loving grandchildren, Camden Botti, Annabelle Fleury and her father Ever Lopez, and Dylan, Daisy and Calvin Morris and their father Sean Morris. He will also be missed by his former wife, Nancy (Drobnak) Alvarado. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16th from 4:00-6:30 pm immediately followed by a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Beers & Story Funeral Home in South Hadley, 646 Newton Street. Burial will be held at the family's convenience.

