1/1
Paul A. Perras
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. "Pauly" Perras, 55, of Holyoke, formerly of Easthampton passed away Thursday Sept 17 after a long illness. He was born Feb. 23, 1965 in Northampton son of the late Armand "Frenchy" Perras and Kathleen E. (Mott) Perras of Easthampton. Paul was a graduate of the Easthampton High School class of 1983. Paul had worked most of his life as a mechanic for various garage throughout the area most recently with the Meineke Muffler Shop in Holyoke. Paul was passionate NASCAR fan following Jeff Gordon for many years, he enjoyed camping and spending time of Mount Tom. Besides his mother Paul leaves his loving wife of 36 years Deborah A. Mahoney His caring brothers Mark A. Perras of Long Beach, California and Daniel P. Perras of Easthampton, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Calling hours will be held Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 from 4-6PM with a service to follow at 6PM in the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA. Covid-19 social distancing and mask rules will be required to be followed to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Service
06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
17 Clark Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved