Paul A. "Pauly" Perras, 55, of Holyoke, formerly of Easthampton passed away Thursday Sept 17 after a long illness. He was born Feb. 23, 1965 in Northampton son of the late Armand "Frenchy" Perras and Kathleen E. (Mott) Perras of Easthampton. Paul was a graduate of the Easthampton High School class of 1983. Paul had worked most of his life as a mechanic for various garage throughout the area most recently with the Meineke Muffler Shop in Holyoke. Paul was passionate NASCAR fan following Jeff Gordon for many years, he enjoyed camping and spending time of Mount Tom. Besides his mother Paul leaves his loving wife of 36 years Deborah A. Mahoney His caring brothers Mark A. Perras of Long Beach, California and Daniel P. Perras of Easthampton, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Calling hours will be held Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 from 4-6PM with a service to follow at 6PM in the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton, MA. Covid-19 social distancing and mask rules will be required to be followed to attend.



