Paul C. Adamski, 71, died unexpectedly at home on October 2, 2019. He was raised in Easthampton, MA. Paul was born on December 20, 1947 and was the son of Chester A. and Helen V. (Skedzielewski) Adamski. Paul worked for many years at the Travler's Insurance Company in Hartford.







He is survived by his wife of 39 years Elizabeth (Roulston) Leenders Adamski, stepson Jason Leenders and grandchildren James and Anna of Simsbury, Ct.







He will be missed by his sisters Theresa "Terry" Adamski Perrea and husband Bob of Southampton, Mae Adamski Sulzycki and husband Dan of Easthampton and Valeri Adamski of South Hadley. Godchild Sharon Sulzycki Porter, husband Scott and children Hannah and Justin.



At Paul's request all services are private his burial will be in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home was entrusted with his cremation and services.

