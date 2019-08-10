Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul David Fisher. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Fisher, adored son, brother, father, friend and companion, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, as he was tending the garden at his home in Hatfield, Massachusetts . He was 46 years young, and is survived by his life partner, Ruby Rufo; children Kaiulani, Julien, and Kalea; brothers Aaron, James, and Jack; sister Samantha; and father David.



Born on October 10, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas, Paul was the firstborn son of David and Lynda (deceased) Fisher, and was a gentle, sweet, thoughtful, loving and caring child, whose nature would remain the same throughout adulthood.



Paul's early life, and that of his brothers, was often interrupted by moving from place to place. But despite this, and perhaps because of it, Paul made deep and lasting relationships throughout his life, and formed a lifelong bond of love with his brothers Aaron and James.



Having worked his way up from Texas to Connecticut through the years, Paul graduated from Staples High School in Westport, CT, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He became part of a wide and meaningful community in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts, and contributed to the culture and spirit around him, serving in local government in Hatfield MA, and owning and operating One Way Screen Printing in Hadley, MA.



A loving father, and a big kid himself, Paul never missed an opportunity to show his kids how to experience life and have fun, encouraging them to follow their passions; stoking their curiosity in new things; showering them with love and hugs; and finding small ways everyday to teach integrity, acceptance, and compassion.



Paul's life should be celebrated as one well lived; as one full of love, and one fully loved. He will leave an un-fillable hole in many lives, but would want us to remember him with Love, Light, and Aloha.



The celebration of Paul's life will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, at the North Hadley Congregational Church, 243 River Drive, Hadley, MA., and will continue at 22 Maple Street, Hatfield, MA. in the "Heart Field".



Donations are being accepted to support the children's education through a GoFundMe campaign:

