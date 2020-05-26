Paul Duga, Jr., 69, passed away suddenly from natural causes on May 14, 2020 at his home in Hatfield, MA.
Paul was born in Hatfield on July 21, 1950 to the late Anna (Adams) Duga and Paul Duga, Sr. He was a life-long resident of the town, graduating from Smith Academy in 1968. Paul went on to college, graduating from UMass Amherst with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
As a young adult, Paul served his country in the U.S. Army, worked with his Dad as an iron worker, and was a welding instructor for the C.E.T.A. program. In 1978 he began working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the area of adaptive design, first at the former Belchertown State School and eventually retiring from the Northampton branch of the Department of Development's Adaptive Design Services. During this time, he created special wheelchairs and other equipment to improve the quality of life and mobility for disabled clients all over Western Massachusetts.
Paul had a great love for his family. As an only child, he developed deep and enduring connections with his first cousins on both the Duga and Adams sides of the family, many of whom were like brothers and sisters to him. His parents encouraged lots of "family gatherings" and, when they passed, Paul continued the tradition. Over the years there were many Duga cousin projects that were planned and executed; some with the "thrill of victory" and some with the "agony of defeat." All included lots of bonding and lots of laughs.
Paul was also a proud and active participant in his community of Hatfield. He drove wagon loads of friends around town for the Luminariums and created many a feast at his home afterwards. He was often found helping out local farmers and other neighbors, fixing their broken equipment. Paul was a skilled welder and fabricator as well as very creative designer. He had many interests and hobbies from down-hill skiing to water skiing on the Connecticut River; bike races down Killington Hill in Vermont and also was a student pilot of a small plane and was thrilled when he successfully soloed. A motorcycle enthusiast and owner, Paul enjoyed traveling across the country in 1981 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. During his retirement he developed an interest in electric bicycles and worked for a while with a partner developing Quadrini - USA. Paul was a kind and generous man, always willing to share his friendship, knowledge and skills with whomever was in need.
Paul leaves his devoted partner and sweetheart Donna Moret of Hatfield. He also leaves a long line of first cousins: George Bucala, Jr. (Whately), Martin Zapka (Whately), David Zapka (Hatfield), Cheryl Bucala (South Deerfield), Dorothy Grabowski (Easthampton), Kristine Adams (Holliston), Russell Adams (So. Hadley), Samuel Adams (Northampton), Charles Adams (Springfield), Richard Adams (Florence), Jonathan Adams (Hanover), Donna Urban (Rocky Hill, CT), Deborah Romaniak (Farmington, NH), Cheri Colby (Lantana, FL), Michael Adams (Wethersfield, CT), Anne Whitelaw (Hume, VA), Beth Adams Keene (McLean, VA) and Sandra Yagmin. He was predeceased by Alan Zapka, John Paul Adams, Vincent Viturale, and George Adams. Paul leaves numerous other relatives, close friends and co-workers who will dearly miss his presence in their lives.
CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. The committal service will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life for Paul later in the summer or fall when Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions ease.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to STAVROS, P.O. Box 2130, Amherst, MA, 01004 (www.stavros.org/donate) or to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 (www.dakinhumane.org).
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 26, 2020.