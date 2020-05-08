Paul J. Herfurth passed away on May 6th with his loving wife Linda, sister Ellen and brother Robert by his side. Born on January 31, 1961 to the late Millicent (Wilner) Bourden and Robert Herfurth. Paul was a lifelong Northampton resident. He spent his younger years at his father's garage on King Street working as a mechanic. Later, Paul worked as a concrete truck driver alongside his mentor and father figure, Shep. Paul spent much of his time in his beloved garage with his many friends. He is survived by his wife Linda Herfurth, his siblings Ellen Himmelman and Robert Herfurth, his step father Robert Bourden, many nieces and nephews and his in laws. Paul was predeceased by his parents, brother Daniel and his grandparents. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



