Paul J. Herfurth
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Herfurth passed away on May 6th with his loving wife Linda, sister Ellen and brother Robert by his side. Born on January 31, 1961 to the late Millicent (Wilner) Bourden and Robert Herfurth. Paul was a lifelong Northampton resident. He spent his younger years at his father's garage on King Street working as a mechanic. Later, Paul worked as a concrete truck driver alongside his mentor and father figure, Shep. Paul spent much of his time in his beloved garage with his many friends. He is survived by his wife Linda Herfurth, his siblings Ellen Himmelman and Robert Herfurth, his step father Robert Bourden, many nieces and nephews and his in laws. Paul was predeceased by his parents, brother Daniel and his grandparents. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413) 587-0044

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved