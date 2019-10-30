Paul J. O'Brien, 83, of East River Street, died Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at home following an illness, with his wife at his side.
Born on July 4, 1936, he was a son of the late Frank D. and Edith M. (Sharp) O'Brien.
Paul was married to Jean (Hubbard).
A truck driver, Paul drove for the Maget Corporation.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jean O'Brien of Orange; children, Kevin O'Brien of Maine, "Wild Child" Erin Adair and her husband, Michael, of Haydenville, Shawneen Hambrock and her husband, Rick, of Maine, Jennifer Smith and her companion, Kenny LeBeau, of Easthampston, Brian Smith and his wife, Maichi, of Shrewsbury, and Michael Smith and his wife, Heather, of Tyngsboro; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by siblings, Howard O'Brien, Francis O'Brien, James O'Brien and Eileen Shiner.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Burgy Bullets Snowmobile Club, 12 Laurel Road, Haydenville, MA.
Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Haydenville.
Donations may be made in his memory to the GVNA Healthcare, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440, or to donor's choice.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019