Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Alves. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Joseph Alves, age 72, of Northampton died on Friday evening June 21, 2019 in the comfort and care of his beloved wife " Ro" and family. He was born in Springfield on January 19, 1947 and he was the son of the late Avelino A. and Frances M. (Fariole) Alves. Paul was raised and educated in Agawam public schools and graduated from Agawam High School. He continued his education at Michigan State University, receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology, University of Massachusetts, Graduate Studies Program in Child Clinical Psychology at Westfield State College, Certification Program in Elementary Education and Graduate Studies Program in Counseling and Testing, and returned to the University of Massachusetts and studied in the Master of Business Administration Program.



Paul was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving with the United States Army from 1969-1971 as a Army Corpsman stationed in Germany. He was assigned to Linguistic School for German and to Airborne training, serving with the Alpha Prime Unit as an Airborne Medic.



He worked for many years as Management Consultant and this was his greatest passion, working with his partner Rick and son Ross Giombetti of Giombetti Associates of Hampden. Paul formerly was a Coordinator of Activities of Daily Living at Baystate Medical Center, Member of Patient Care Management Committee, Instructor for Consumer/Patient Relations Seminars, Committee Member of Public Health Forum at BSMC and was a contributor in Nursing Perspectives. His passion for people and he was a father figure to many young adults and leaves behind many friends and acquaintances. He had a tremendous eye for the arts and a passion in photography, his favorite quote was "Non Compos Mentis" meaning, Not of Sound Mind.



Paul is survived by his loving wife of fifteen years; Roseanna "Ro" Maria (Waskiewicz) Alves of Northampton, two sons; Matthew Alves and his wife Liz of Hubbardston, MA, Devon Alves and his wife Kathy of Colorado, stepson; Ron Chaloux and his wife Jessica of Easthampton, three grand children; Madylan, Zackary and Tiago, one sister; Marianne Burns of Texas, two brothers; John Alves and his wife Susan of Agawam, Robert Alves and his wife Michelle of Chicopee, numerous brothers and sister in laws, along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his late parents, Paul is predeceased by his sister; Liann LaPierre.



A Celebration of Life Service for Paul will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced. At his request, there are no calling hours and burial will be private. Donations in Paul's memory are requested to, Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Paul's care and services. Please visit,





Paul Joseph Alves, age 72, of Northampton died on Friday evening June 21, 2019 in the comfort and care of his beloved wife " Ro" and family. He was born in Springfield on January 19, 1947 and he was the son of the late Avelino A. and Frances M. (Fariole) Alves. Paul was raised and educated in Agawam public schools and graduated from Agawam High School. He continued his education at Michigan State University, receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology, University of Massachusetts, Graduate Studies Program in Child Clinical Psychology at Westfield State College, Certification Program in Elementary Education and Graduate Studies Program in Counseling and Testing, and returned to the University of Massachusetts and studied in the Master of Business Administration Program.Paul was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving with the United States Army from 1969-1971 as a Army Corpsman stationed in Germany. He was assigned to Linguistic School for German and to Airborne training, serving with the Alpha Prime Unit as an Airborne Medic.He worked for many years as Management Consultant and this was his greatest passion, working with his partner Rick and son Ross Giombetti of Giombetti Associates of Hampden. Paul formerly was a Coordinator of Activities of Daily Living at Baystate Medical Center, Member of Patient Care Management Committee, Instructor for Consumer/Patient Relations Seminars, Committee Member of Public Health Forum at BSMC and was a contributor in Nursing Perspectives. His passion for people and he was a father figure to many young adults and leaves behind many friends and acquaintances. He had a tremendous eye for the arts and a passion in photography, his favorite quote was "Non Compos Mentis" meaning, Not of Sound Mind.Paul is survived by his loving wife of fifteen years; Roseanna "Ro" Maria (Waskiewicz) Alves of Northampton, two sons; Matthew Alves and his wife Liz of Hubbardston, MA, Devon Alves and his wife Kathy of Colorado, stepson; Ron Chaloux and his wife Jessica of Easthampton, three grand children; Madylan, Zackary and Tiago, one sister; Marianne Burns of Texas, two brothers; John Alves and his wife Susan of Agawam, Robert Alves and his wife Michelle of Chicopee, numerous brothers and sister in laws, along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his late parents, Paul is predeceased by his sister; Liann LaPierre.A Celebration of Life Service for Paul will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced. At his request, there are no calling hours and burial will be private. Donations in Paul's memory are requested to, Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Paul's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com , for services and online condolences. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close