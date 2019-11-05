Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Laliberte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Joseph Laliberte, 58, of Easthampton, MA passed away in West Hartford, CT on Wednesday,October 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, with his wife by his side.



Paul was born in Northampton, MA on October 1, 1961, the son of James Laliberte and the late Kathleen Callahan. He was a 1980 graduate of Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School. He enlisted in the Navy right after graduation and spent four years serving on the USS John F. Kennedy. He worked for former Tubed ProductsInc. and then for Berry Plastics as an electrician.



Paul enjoyed hiking, birdwatching, kayaking, woodworking, and spending time with family. He was a former member of the Northampton Revolver Club. Paul kayaked with the Western Mass Kayak group and Kayaking the Rivers & Shores group in Wethersfield, CT.



Paul is predeceased by his mother Kathleen Callahan; brother Dwayne Laliberte; stepmother, Lucille Harlow Laliberte; and father-in-law, Abel V. Bedoya. He is survived by his wife, Carolina Bedoya Laliberte; father, James Laliberte; mother-in law, F. Isabel Bedoya; stepbrothers, Richard Harlow (Debra), Scott Harlow (Pamela); uncle, William Laliberte (Carole); aunt, RuthAlice Laliberte; cousin, Laura (Laliberte) Wallace (Jeffrey), sisters-in-law, Mary Stockli (Roland), Tisha Abad (Jorge), Chabela Bedoya (partner David); brother-in-law, Abel J. Bedoya (Irina).



A celebration of life will be held on November 9 th at 10 am at St Patrick Church, 110 Main St, Farmington, CT 06032.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019

