Paul Junuta Ehiwele died on March 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 6, 1958, to the family of Gaius and Jane Ehiwele in the little town of Ujosalen, Opoji, Edo State, Nigeria.



He came to the United States in the early 1980s, and earned his B.S. from Connecticut State University in 1987 and his MBA from AIC in 1991.



He was self employed, owning two computer stores in Springfield, MA and had an online sales and marketing website.



He was a doting father and had a great sense of humor. He was a member of Hope Community Church in Amherst along with his wife and daughter.



He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie L. Ehiwele, his beloved daughter Hannah Enere Ehiwele, and his dog, Sparky. He is survived by many siblings and step-siblings in Nigeria, and his mother-in law and father-in-law, Reverend Gloria G. Lomax and United States Air Force Major (retired) George R. Lomax, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Crystal A. and Phil Nowlan, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David W. and Joyce Lomax, and his nephew Attorney Christopher James-Lomax and his wife Chidiogo Lomax, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law George R. Lomax, Jr.



Please respect the privacy of the family. There are no calling hours; all services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Henderson Funeral Home.

