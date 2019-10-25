Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul M. Carpenter, 69, of Easthampton, MA passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from complications of leukemia at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with his family by his side.



Paul was born in Northampton, MA on February 21, 1950, the son of Forrest and Charlotte (Sawin) Carpenter. He was a 1968 graduate of Northampton High school and a 1972 graduate of Nichols College. He was a tax specialist for Aetna Insurance in Hartford for more than 30 years and was currently working for Yankee Candle Co. in South Deerfield in the same capacity.



Beside his mother, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Christine (Garvey), daughter Lisa and her children, Dyani and Sakima, son Dean (Julie) and their children Eric and Aubrey, son Marc and his children Alyssa and Joshua, and son Seth and his children Bevan and Harper. Also surviving him is a sister, Susan Stone and a brother, Ralph Carpenter and brother-in-law James Garvey.



Family was important to Paul and he attended and supported many activities of his children and grandchildren. This included being Treasurer of the Nonotuck Valley Hockey Association and Scout Troop 205 in Easthampton. He was very active in the Sacred Heart Church community and later at the Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton. He was also Past President and current Treasurer of the Easthampton Lions Club.



Calling hours for Paul will be at Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29th from Boucher-O'Brien Funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. with procession to a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Valley Church, Adams Street in Easthampton at 10:00 A.M.. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Reception to follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104

