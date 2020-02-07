Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL PETCEN. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 12:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul "Dick" Petcen, 79, of Main Street in Hatfield, died February 6, 2020 at Linda Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his family.



Born in Northampton Feb. 20, 1940 he was the son of the late Paul and Marcella (Bisikarskas) Petcen. He graduated from Smith Academy High School and from Western New England College. Dick worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Kollmorgen Electro Optical retiring in 2002. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed volunteering at the Food Bank of Western Mass, and loved gardening and cooking. Dick enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Hatfield Pitch League for over 50 years.



Dick was predeceased by his sister Betty Podolak. Dick leaves his loving wife Barbara (Smith) Petcen; his daughters Melissa Hyslop of Mahwah, NJ, Debby Mikaelian and her husband Mike of Florence, and Amy Gilrein of Hatfield; his brothers Tom Petcen and his wife JoAnn, and Donald Petcen and his wife Carol; his sister Marcella Valenta and her wife Diane McCormick; his grandchildren Jessica and Alex Mikaelian, Jonathan Hyslop and Erin Gilrein and many nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm and Tuesday morning from 11 am till noon. An in-house service will be held Tuesday at 12 Noon at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow at Main St. Cemetery in Hatfield. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hatfield Fish and Game Club.

