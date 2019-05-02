Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM At Funeral Home Lantana , FL View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM At Funeral Home Lantana , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Widemer, 86, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born April 28, 1932 in Hadley, Massachusetts.



Sonny was a loyal & dedicated family man. He graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1943 & Stockbridge College, Massachusetts in 1949. And he was an expert bowler!



My uncle was a truly an amazing guy. He will be dearly missed. We had many memorable moments with him. Until next time, Sunny. He lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, garden, watch sports of all kinds and spend time with his family. Paul was a devoted husband to his wife of forty years, Aileen, who predeceased him in 2012. He was a loving, loyal, strong man who guided his family with a firm but gentle hand. Paul is survived by his children Diane, Theresa (Matthew), Steven (Linda) and Thomas (Dalaina), his stepchildren Kirk (Ann), William Jr., David, Russell (Linda) and Julie (Eric), fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, soon to be eight, his sister Dorothy Howard (Wayne) and niece Kristen. Family, friends and others whose lives Paul touched are invited to the Palm Beach Memorial Park at 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Florida 33462 on Monday, April 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00AM, Funeral service at 11:30AM.

Paul Widemer, 86, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born April 28, 1932 in Hadley, Massachusetts.Sonny was a loyal & dedicated family man. He graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1943 & Stockbridge College, Massachusetts in 1949. And he was an expert bowler!My uncle was a truly an amazing guy. He will be dearly missed. We had many memorable moments with him. Until next time, Sunny. He lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, garden, watch sports of all kinds and spend time with his family. Paul was a devoted husband to his wife of forty years, Aileen, who predeceased him in 2012. He was a loving, loyal, strong man who guided his family with a firm but gentle hand. Paul is survived by his children Diane, Theresa (Matthew), Steven (Linda) and Thomas (Dalaina), his stepchildren Kirk (Ann), William Jr., David, Russell (Linda) and Julie (Eric), fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, soon to be eight, his sister Dorothy Howard (Wayne) and niece Kristen. Family, friends and others whose lives Paul touched are invited to the Palm Beach Memorial Park at 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Florida 33462 on Monday, April 22, 2019. Viewing begins at 10:00AM, Funeral service at 11:30AM. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close