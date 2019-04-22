Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Ann Allan. View Sign

Paula Ann Allan, age 69 died April 15, 2019 of complications from glioblastoma. Born in Huntington, WV she was the daughter of Carl B Miller and Pauline (Jackson) Miller. Paula graduated from Huntington (WV) High School in 1967 and received a BA from Marshall University in 1971 and a MA from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio in 1972. Paula was a Registered Dietician, she moved to Amherst Ma with her husband Glenn Allan in 1973 to work at the VA Hospital in Leeds. Following that she started the Dietetic Technician program at Holyoke Community College. She later worked for Yours For Children, Inc for 25 years. Yours For Children helps oversee the USDA food program for licensed home daycare providers.



Paula enjoyed the relationships she formed while traveling to different daycare provider homes. She could talk to anyone and was always up for solving any problems they may have had.



Paula was a skilled golfer having won the woman's club championship at Amherst Golf Club multiple times. She was usually in head to head competition with her friend Michelle, and at one time she held the woman's course record with a 75!



Long Lake in Naples, Maine was Paula's favorite get away for the summer. Weather sitting on the dock solving the problems of the world with her dearest friend Mary or having coffee on the deck with her daughter Erica. You could always count on Paula for support, advice or just some good old fashioned fun. Paula also enjoyed time with her cat Simon who would follow her over to Mary's to join in on the problem solving.



However the highlight of Paula's year was meeting her three best high school friends, Susie, Margaret and Betsy in Sanibel Island, for a week of sitting on the beach and chatting up a storm.



Paula is survived by her husband of 48 years Glenn, her daughter Erica and new son in law Brian Chute.



A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Amherst on June 1, at 11am with a reception to follow.



