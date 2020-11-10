Pauline J. Strain passed away in Marlboro on November 8, 2020. She was born in Montague on December 11, 1931, the daughter of John and Sophie Waidlich.
She received a bachelor's degree in education from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and went on to receive a Master of Arts degree from Smith College.
She devoted 59 years to education, teaching in Springfield and Amherst for 38 years, then supervising student teachers for Mount Holyoke College for 21 years.
An avid world traveler, Paris, Madrid, Dubrovnik and South Africa were some of her favorite destinations. She was a lover of the arts, literature, and fashion.
She leaves her beloved family, son John, wife Lisa, and her two grandchildren Alec and Victoria. She also leaves her cherished nephew, Joe Constance, wife Mary, children Rose and Michael, niece Linda Cunningham, sister-in-law, Betty Waidlich and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand nephews.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, John, her two brothers, Henry and Joseph Waidlich, and her sister Albena Constance.
A special thank you for all of the care and support provided by all of the wonderful people at New Horizons in Marlboro where she lived.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00am-10:30am in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlboro, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlboro, MA.
Following cremation, a private burial will be held in St. Jerome Cemetery, Holyoke, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
For more information and to view an online memorial please visit www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com